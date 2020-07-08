Turkey registers 1,053 new coronavirus cases

According to the Turkish Health Minister, there has been an average of 7 percent fewer new cases over the last three days in five provinces that saw an increase in the number of cases.

As many as 2,297 people in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, said the country's health minister on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Fahrettin Koca said the country registered 1,053 new cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 207,897.

19 NEW FATALITIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED

Koca said that overall recoveries now climbed to 185,292 with the latest additions.

The minister emphasized that Turkey's ICU occupancy rates are between 59 percent and 61 percent for a month. He said the number of new patients admitted to hospitals are as many as discharged ones and that the situation is same with the intubated patients.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus also rose to 5,260, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours. The number of active cases is fewer than 17,350 in the country.

The overall count of coronavirus tests rose to some 3.73 million with over 50,500 new tests conducted on Monday.