Turkey records 182,995 coronavirus recoveries

More than 2,300 people recovered from the novel coronavirus disease in Turkey over the past 24 hours, according to the country's health minister on Monday.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 5,241

A total of 2,315 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number to 182,995, Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey registered 1,086 new cases of coronavirus over the past day and the total number of infections nationwide reached 206,844, the data showed.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,241, with 16 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 52,193 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 3.68 million.