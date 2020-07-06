Turkey determined to press its anti-terror operations, spokesman says

Stressing that the terror group also poses a threat to Iraqi security and sovereignty, Hami Aksoy said Turkey stands ready to cooperate with Iraq against the PKK.

Turkey’s cross-border operations in northern Iraq against the terrorist PKK are done under its right to self-defense under international law, said Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

"IRAQI AUTHORITIES SHOULD FULFILL ITS COMMITMENTS"

Turkey is determined to use its rights to take essential steps against terrorists illegally taking shelter in northern Iraq, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement rebuffing Iraqi statements against the operations.

Aksoy also called on Iraqi authorities to fulfill its commitments in line with international law and its Constitution, adding that Turkey expects Iraq to not allow the PKK terror group to use its territory.

He went on to say that Turkey will take necessary steps so long as its expectations in the context of counter-terrorism are not met by Iraq.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last month to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups in the region.