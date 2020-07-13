Russian minister backs Turkey’s Hagia Sophia decision

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Sunday told reporters that the decision to turn Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque is an internal affair of Turkey.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Monday that changing the status of the iconic Hagia Sophia to a mosque was Turkey's internal affair.

Russia is of the view that no one should interfere in the decision, he said in an interview with Sputnik radio.

"THIS IS TURKEY'S DOMESTIC MATTER"

"You know that this matter has triggered a public outcry in our country and beyond. We assume that we are talking about Turkey's internal affairs, in which, of course, neither we nor others should interfere. At the same time we pay attention to its significance as an object of world culture and civilization," he said.

On Friday, a top Turkish court annulled a 1934 cabinet decree, which had turned Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum.

This verdict by the country's Council of State paved the way for its use again as a mosque after 85 years. It ruled that the architectural gem had been owned by a foundation established by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, the conqueror of Istanbul, and presented to the community as a mosque -- a status that cannot be legally changed.