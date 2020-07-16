Reconnaissance plane crash martyrs 7 in Turkey's Van

The 2015 model-plane was missioned for reconnaissance and surveillance in Van and Hakkari provinces since Monday.

Seven security personnel were martyred after their reconnaissance plane crashed in a mountain in Turkey's Van province, the country’s interior minister said early Thursday.

TWO OF THE FATALITIES WERE PILOTS

“Our teams have informed us that we have lost seven heroes, two of them are the pilots,” Suleyman Soylu told reporters in the eastern province.

The plane crashed at an altitude of 2,200 meters (7218 feet) on Mount Artos, Soylu added.

The aircraft took off from Van Ferit Melen Airport at 6.35 p.m. local time (1535GMT).

He said the pilots contacted the tower for the last time when they were around Baskale district at 10.32 p.m.

At around 10.45 p.m. (1945GMT), radar and communication were completely stopped, he added. Soylu later arrived in the region where the plane crashed.