President Erdoğan arrives in Doha

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived Thursday afternoon in the Qatari capital, Doha on a day-long official visit.

FIRST OVERSEAS VISIT SINCE THE START OF THE OUTBREAK

Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah and other officials received the Turkish president at the airport.

Erdoğan is scheduled to meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss "mutual relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries."

Erdoğan is flanked by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

He is also accompanied by Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and intelligence organization chief Hakan Fidan.

This is the first overseas visit by Erdoğan since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.