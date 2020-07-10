PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish soldiers in southeastern Turkey

PKK terror organization often uses northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot attacks in Turkey.

Five PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, a security source said on Thursday.

THEY WERE HANDED OVER TO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The terrorists, who fled from PKK terrorist camps in northern Iraq, turned themselves in at the Habur Customs Gate in Silopi in the Sirnak province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were taken to the local police department, it added.

In recent years, Turkey has seen record numbers of PKK terrorists giving themselves up in the face of determined Turkish counter-terrorist efforts.