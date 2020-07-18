PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces

According to an official statement, the terrorist fled Syria and surrendered in southeastern Turkey.

A YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country’s National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

TERRORIST SURRENDED IN MARDIN PROVINCE

After fleeing northern Syria, the terrorist surrendered at the border police station in Nusaybin in Turkey’s Mardin province, the ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.