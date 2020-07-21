More than 3,000 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations

In operations last week, hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, weapons also seized, says Turkish Security Directorate

In anti-drug operations last week, Turkish security forces arrested a total of 3,338 suspects, the Security General Directorate said on Monday.

UNLICENSED GUNS AND RIFLES WERE ALSO SEIZED

In a statement, it said they also seized some 512 kilograms (1,128 pounds) of marijuana, 72 kg (158 lb.) of heroin, 165 kg (363 lb.) of methamphetamines, 21 kg (46 lb.) of bonsai, 500 grams (1 lb.) of opium gum, 455,000 cannabis roots, and 9,000 drug pills.

A total of 43 unlicensed guns and rifles were also seized during the operations, it added.