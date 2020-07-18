More migrant bodies retrieved from Turkey's Lake Van

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Two more bodies, including one of a child, from late last month’s boat sinking incident were recovered Friday from a lake in eastern Turkey.

42 BODIES HAVE BEEN FOUND SO FAR

Rescue teams continue efforts to recover the remaining bodies from Lake Van, where a boat carrying up to 60 people sank on June 27.

The number of retrieved bodies reached 42. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining bodies.

A total of five suspects have been remanded in custody over the incident.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of irregular migrants arriving in Turkey has declined.

However, more than 21,000 migrants have reached Van so far this year, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Of them, 16,000 were denied entry but 4,500 managed to enter illegally, Soylu added.