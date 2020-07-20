Hagia Sophia mosaics will be covered during prayers

The presidential spokesman's remarks on historical mosaics of Hagia Sophia came days before the first Friday prayer planned on July 24 at Hagia Sophia.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman reiterated Sunday that historical mosaics of Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia will be preserved, as they have been for the past 500 years.

MOSAICS WILL BE OPEN TO REGULAR VISITORS

“The main point here is that there is no damage to these mosaics, depictions, the historical texture, and architecture of the building,” Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish news channel NTV.

“Currently, we are working on covering them with a curtain [during prayers],” Kalin added.

Kalin did not give details on how many people are expected to attend the first prayer at Hagia Sophia but said that social distancing rules will be applied due to the novel coronavirus.

He ruled out closing the mosaics for visitors. “These will also be open to regular visitors, whoever wants to go and see those mosaics,” he added.

The iconic monument was first built as a church in the Byzantine period. It became a mosque after Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II conquered Istanbul in 1453. Its walls are covered with Christian art including a mosaic of Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus in the main hall.