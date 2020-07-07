Four suspect arrested after Turkish factory blast

At least seven people died last week in an explosion at a factory in the country’s northwest.

At least four suspects, including two women, were remanded in custody early Tuesday following a deadly blast last week at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey.

SEVEN PEOPLE DIED DUE TO THE BLAST

The explosion Friday at the factory in Sakarya province left seven people dead and at least 117 injured.

Four people thought to be responsible for the factory’s operations and worker safety were arrested Saturday and detained while their cases were processed by the prosecutor’s office.

The suspects were remanded in custody by the local court in Sakarya on multiple charges of involuntary manslaughter and injuries.