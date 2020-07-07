Forest fire erupts in Turkey’s Gallipoli peninsula

Strong winds fanned the fire and a huge pall of smoke hung over the southern part of the peninsula.

A forest fire broke out in Turkey’s northwestern Canakkale province Monday.

No casualties have been reported so far from the blaze, which erupted in Gallipoli peninsula.

"ALL NECESSARY SUPPORT ARE BEING PROVIDED"

A total of 510 firefighters, 118 water tankers, 20 bulldozers, two amphibious aircraft and 20 helicopters were battling the flames, said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

He said all necessary support and technology are being provided to extinguish the fire. Pakdemirli canceled his scheduled program in Manisa province and visited Canakkale.

“It seems that we have lost around 300 hectares [of land] so far,” he said, speaking to reporters. "Unfortunately, even if we extinguished the fire right now, thousands of trees have become ash. We are saddened by this.”

MARITIME TRAFFIC IN THE DARDANELLES HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

Pakdemirli said the main course of action is to extinguish the fire until the morning and start the cooling process. He added, however, that this may take more time than usual due to the wind.

He said although the cause of the fire is unknown, it is thought to have erupted due to human error.

“For now, there is no major danger to residential areas. We will take necessary measures regarding our villages if need be.”