Fatalities reported in Turkish fireworks factory explosion

The factory has erupted into plumes of smoke, killing at least two, injuring more than 80.

At least two people died and 80 others injured in ongoing explosions at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

Earlier the day, Sakarya Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said that the injured have been taken to local hospitals.

STRICT SECURITY MEASURES WERE TAKEN AROUND THE AREA

The blasts are taking place in the province’s Hendek district, at a factory employing some 150-200 people.

Safety and health teams were dispatched to the site, Kaldirim said.

“All security measures were taken around the factory. Since it is a fireworks factory, and the explosions continue, we cannot intervene at the moment,” he added.

Fireworks factory blast kills at least in Turkey WATCH

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising from the factory from surrounding areas.

Three Cabinet members also proceeded to the scene of the blasts: Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk.