European Parliament approves additional aid for refugees in Turkey

EU lawmakers approved a new bill that will ensure urgent humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees.

European Parliament gave its green light to top up support to refugees and host communities in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon in response to the Syrian crisis.

NEW BUDGET HAS BEEN APPROVED WITH 557 VOTES

The report recommending the approval of the draft amending budget was adopted on Friday with 557 votes to 72 and 59 abstentions.

As a result, €485 million have been earmarked to keep funding the two main EU humanitarian support actions in Turkey, the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education.

“The Commission has proposed to provide EUR 485 million in commitment appropriations to fund the continuation of the two main Union humanitarian support actions in Turkey, the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) and to provide EUR 68 million in payment appropriations in order to cover pre-financing under the CCTE in 2020,” report said.

Turkey is the largest host country for Syrian refugees and provides international protection to 4 million people who fled the neighboring country.