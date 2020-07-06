Death toll in Turkish fireworks factory reaches 6

A total of four suspects were detained after prosecutors issued arrest warrants, including the factory manager in charge and two foremen on Saturday, and an occupational safety specialist on Sunday.

The death toll from Friday explosions at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey rose to six, while one person remains missing, said a local official.

MORE THAN 1,000 EMERGENCY PERSONNEL HAVE WORKED AT THE SCENE

Sakarya Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told reporters on Sunday that the number of injured being treated in hospitals has dropped to five, including one seriously wounded.

Moment of explosion at fireworks factory WATCH

A total of 117 patients have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for injuries at the factory.

Kaldirim conveyed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and to the entire nation. "The search for one missing person continues. Work is ongoing," he said.

Two people killed in the blasts were laid to rest on Saturday, while two other victims were identified, Kaldirim said earlier. The incident is being seriously investigated by the authorities, he said.

He said over 1,000 personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), and other units have worked at the scene with 190 vehicles and five specially trained dogs.

Kaldirim also said he visited residential areas near the factory damaged by the blast, and damage assessment is ongoing.