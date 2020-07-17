Asylum seekers rescued by Turkish coast guard

A total of 37 people, including women and children, were brought to the shore on the coast guard boat.

The Turkish Coast Guard on Thursday rescued 37 asylum seekers who had been pushed back by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish territorial waters off the Aegean coast, according to security sources.

THEY WERE TRANSFERRED TO THE MIGRATION OFFICE

Coast guards were dispatched to the area after the asylum seekers asked for rescue in the Marmaris district of Mugla.

They were later transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.