New French government to be announced on Monday

Jean Castex was tasked with forming a new government following the resignation of Edouardo Philippe.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil a new cabinet on Monday, two sources close to him said on Sunday, after Macron changed his prime minister earlier this week to give new impetus to his presidency.

Macron and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, would meet at the Elysee presidential palace to discuss the shape of the new government later on Sunday, the sources said.

“At this stage, an architecture with about 20 ministers is envisaged. Junior ministers will be named in a second stage,” one of the sources said.

PHILIPPE'S RESIGNATION

French Prime Minister Eduardo Philippe, resigned from his post last Friday.

Despite facing criticism in handling the coronavirus outbreak, Philippe had seen an increase in his popularity in recent weeks as Macron's party lost in some of the major cities in the local elections held on Sunday.